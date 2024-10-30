COTABATO CITY — Regional officials were elated with the new program of two foreign benefactors, the Japanese government and the United Nations Population Fund, on health services for victims of gender-based violence in the Bangsamoro region.

The Japanese government and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will be providing about $5 million, or 742 million Japanese yen, for the three-year Babaeng Bangsamoro Program.

Two senior Bangsamoro officials, Health Minister Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr. and Social Welfare Minister Raissa H. Jajurie attended the conference, both of whom assured support for the program.

Mr. Sinolinding, who is also a member of the 80-seat parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and Regional Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim separately told reporters on Wednesday that they are grateful to the Japanese government and the UNFPA for embarking on the program.

“We are grateful to the Japanese government and agencies of the United Nations that have humanitarian projects in the Bangsamoro region,” Mr. Sinolinding said. — John Felix M. Unson