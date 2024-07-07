KORONADAL CITY — At least 19 more members of the Blaan tribe finished four-year college courses this school year with the help of their tribal councils and a mining company.

The 19 Blaans who graduated from different schools here and in other areas were scholars of Sagittarius Mines, Inc. Malacañang contracted to operate the Tampakan copper-gold project in South Cotabato starting next year.

Tribal councils and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, have agreed to support the mining project.

Sagittarius Mines has spent more than P2 billion for community-based humanitarian projects in Kiblawan and Tampakan, and in Columbio in Sultan Kudarat and Malungon in Sarangani, even if it has yet to start mineral explorations in Blaan ancestral lands in Tampakan.

A total of 801 college scholars from poor families in the four towns have finished four-year college courses in the past seven years with the help of the mining company. — John Felix M. Unson