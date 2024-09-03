THE HEAD of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) should resign after the government terminated the contract for printing national identification cards, a congressman said on Tuesday.

Bidding officials of the central bank should also be sacked over the initial contractor’s slow production and delivery of National IDs, Bukidnon Rep. Jonathan Keith T. Flores said in a statement.

“I am not satisfied nor appeased by the cancellation of the contract with the supplier of the PhilSys (Philippine Identification System) National ID. There must be investigations by the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) and DoJ (Department of Justice) to determine accountability and liability,” he said.

“Failed contracts like this erode the credibility of the national government and the agencies concerned,” he added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio