THE COMMISSION ON AUDIT (CoA) has flagged the city government of Palayan, Nueva Ecija province for inaccuracies in its infrastructure books, saying it had failed to register 24 completed construction projects worth P84 million.

The city accountant had blamed local government engineers, who allegedly failed to provide a copy of their completion reports.

The city government did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio