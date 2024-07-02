THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) should provide psychosocial counseling to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) before their deployment overseas, a congressman said on Tuesday.

The counseling would help OFWs cope with the stress of working abroad as they adapt to new cultures and mounting economic pressures, Party-list Rep. Marissa P. Magsino said.

“The OFWs themselves as well as their families should be given psychosocial counseling because both parties are vulnerable to mental stress due to isolation, family problems, economic pressures and inability to adapt to their new environment,” she said in a statement.

“Even geopolitical pressures add to their anxiety,” she added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio