COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P6.8 million worth of crystal meth during an entrapment operation in the town of Kabasalan in Zamboanga Sibugay province on Saturday.

Maharani Gadaoni Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, said the suspect, who is from Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay, had been detained and would be charged with illegal drug possession.

The suspect yielded when agents frisked and cuffed him after selling to them a kilo of crystal meth during the operation.

In a text message, Ms. Tosoc said local government officials, police and the Army had helped them carry out the sting operation that led to the arrest. — John Felix M. Unson