THE PHILIPPINE government is unwavering in its commitment to protect human rights, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said on Wednesday, after four cops were convicted in connection with the state’s deadly war on drugs.

“This conviction is a milestone in our criminal justice system, a testament of the government’s unwavering efforts to safeguarding human rights in the pursuit of justice and a clear proof of a functioning justice system,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said in a statement.

He said abusive cops are not above the law and justice would eventually catch up with them.

This comes after a Caloocan court found four policemen guilty of homicide in a 2016 buy-bust operation where a father and his son died.

In a separate statement, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers-National Capital Region chapter said the “legal victory is just a footnote in a bloody chapter that has yet to end as bodies continue to pile up.”

The father and son were only two out of 6,252 killed in police anti-drug operations, it added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana