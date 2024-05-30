EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. is targeting to complete its two sewer network packages in Mandaluyong worth P800 million by the fourth quarter of 2025.

In a media release on Thursday, Manila Water said that the P306-million Package A and P494-million Package B sewer pipelaying projects are vital sections of the 52.5-kilometer Mandaluyong West-San Juan and South Quezon City Sewerage System (MandaWest Project).

“Wastewater projects like MandaWest Packages 3A and 3B are important to Manila Water’s sustainability goals as we continue to expand our sewage and sanitation services to the entire east zone,” Manila Water’s Corporate Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric Sevilla said in a statement.

The P4.2-billion MandaWest Project is targeted to benefit over 700,000 customers in Mandaluyong, Quezon City, and San Juan by 2037.

It includes a 60-million-liter-per-day sewage treatment plant equipped with a biological nutrient removal system, one major pump, 13 lift stations, 276 interceptor boxes, and a 16-channel interceptor.

The company said it aims to support government sustainability initiatives such as the Clean Water Act and the Supreme Court Mandamus for the Rehabilitation and Protection of Manila Bay “by ensuring wastewater from customers is properly collected and processed before being released to waterways.”

“Manila Water’s significant investment in sewage and sanitation projects is geared towards service improvement while safeguarding water resources through the rollout of sustainable practices in water utilities,” the company said.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera