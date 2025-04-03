MPOWER, the local retail electricity unit of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), said it has renewed its power supply deal with car parts maker Toyota Aisin Philippines, Inc. (TAP) to provide electricity to its manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“At TAP, we continuously seek partners who not only share our values but can also actively contribute to advancing our operational excellence and sustainability goals,” TAP Acting General Manager Allan Cantal said in a media release on Wednesday.

TAP is a joint venture of global automotive components supplier Aisin Corp. Japan and carmakers Toyota Motor Corp.-Japan and Toyota Motor Philippines Corp.

TAP and MPower started their partnership in 2013 and have supported the car company’s goal of transitioning to 100% renewable energy since 2019.

“MPower remains committed to delivering dependable, efficient energy solutions that empower businesses like TAP to thrive,” Meralco First Vice-President and Head of MPower Redel Domingo said.

“By offering competitive energy prices, MPower enables Toyota to be competitive in their own industry and remain top-of-mind,” he added.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera