SENATOR Robin C. Padilla has filed a resolution seeking to look into the gains made from the recent war games between Filipino and American troops, citing the need to determine Manila’s prospects in boosting its defense capacity.

“It is important that every Filipino would understand the Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) Exercise, the need for it, the gains of the country as well as the prospects and opportunities for the people,” he said in Senate Resolution No. 1026 filed on Wednesday.

“Dissemination of public information regarding the Balikatan Exercise should also be an indicator of the success of the conduct of the said joint exercises,” it said.

Manila and Washington are holding their annual military exercises from April 22 to May 18, with 5,000 Filipino soldiers and 11,000 American servicemen partaking in them.

For the first time, it is being held beyond the Philippines’ 12-nautical mile territorial waters.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier said the military exercises would tackle more areas of defense, including cybersecurity.

He has said Manila is considering including Japan in its annual war games with the United States amid worsening tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea.

Mr. Padilla said many Filipinos are still unaware of how important the war games are in shaping the country’s efforts on external defense operations, cyber defense, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster response among other areas. — John Victor D. Ordoñez