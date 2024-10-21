SENATE Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” L. Pimentel III on Monday said he is ready to lead a Senate probe into the Duterte administration’s deadly drug war as the chairperson of a Blue Ribbon subcommittee.

The Senator, however, said that the inquiry must be fast-tracked before the proposed national budget is taken up in plenary.

“I am also preparing for the budget hearing. As the minority leader, I have questions to ask. We will stay focused,” he said at a news briefing. “We will deal only with issues relating to the drug war.”

“We do not really have all the time in the world because it is already budget season.”

Senators are set to start plenary debates on the budgets of each government agency by early next month. The Senate aims to approve the government’s spending plan by mid-December at the latest before Congress adjourns, Senate President Francis G. Escudero said earlier this month.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin earlier said that the Palace backs the plan of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to reopen investigations of high-profile killings under the previous administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

The International Criminal Court has reopened its probe into the drug war, saying it was not satisfied with Philippine efforts to investigate alleged crimes against humanity and extra legal killings.

Senator Ronald M. dela Rosa and former national police chief had said former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and his ex-Cabinet members would be invited to the Senate to answer questions about the campaign.

He said Mr. Duterte is likely to attend and feel more comfortable participating in a Senate inquiry over the lower House’s probe.

The government estimates that at least 6,117 people were killed in Mr. Duterte’s drug war between July 1, 2016 and May 31, 2022, but human rights groups say the death toll could be as high as 30,000.

“I am ready. If two or more senators are interested in the subject matter then I can say it is urgent and we can begin the hearing,” Mr. Pimentel said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez