THE NATIONAL Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) has settled 43% of its disputes between workers and employers, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

In a statement citing an NCMB report, DoLE said the preventive mediation program had benefitted 514 workers and generated monetary settlements of more than P41 million in January.

“The various programs of the NCMB that espouse conciliation and mediation not only contribute to the overall maintenance of industrial peace but have been beneficial to both employers and workers,” it said.

During the month, the NCMB’s voluntary arbitration program attracted more than P246 million in monetary claims from 81 workers.

A separate Single Entry Approach program, which seeks to quickly resolve labor disputes before they reach litigation, had a disposition rate of 81% across 664 cases, settling 62% of them.

NCMB Executive Director Teresita Lacsamana-Cancio said the board has not had to deal with any strikes or work stoppages in 2024. — John Victor D. Ordoñez