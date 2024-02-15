MAKATI CITY Mayor Marlen Abigail “Abby” Binay-Campos urged Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio on Thursday to resolve management and administrative issues concerning three “Embo” barangay public schools now under Taguig City.

“A favorable resolution from the Vice President will allow Makati to move forward without plans for enhanced programs and services in the said schools,” she said in a statement.

Makati in January removed 10 enlisted men’s barrios or “Embo” villages from its books after the resolution of a territorial dispute with Taguig City. It had also removed subsidies to the villages, which Ms. Binay said would save the city P7.9 billion this year.

The Supreme Court had ruled with finality on the case in April last year, upholding Taguig’s ownership of the 729-hectare Bonifacio City Complex and several adjoining neighborhoods.

Ms. Binay said the city government has put on hold its plans for the schools and students, including a plan to increase the monthly stipend of scholars of Makati Science High School to P3,000 from P1,500.

“We have both the political will and the resources to continue providing the essential needs of our students, including complete school gear, school supplies, nutritious snacks and modern learning tools and facilities, among others,” she said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez