AT LEAST two Filipinos were hurt in a fire that broke out in a densely populated residential building in the Kowloon district in Hong Kong, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the DMW said an elderly Filipina who is a permanent resident in Hong Kong is being treated for smoke inhalation, while another Filipino is being treated for splinters he got from a glass door he broke through while escaping the burning building.

“Officers from the Migrant Workers Office in Hong Kong and the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong (PCG-HK) have met with both Filipinos,” it said. “They are working together to assist our nationals with their needs.”

At least five people were killed in the fire, while 35 people were reported hurt, the Kowloon city government said on Wednesday.

The blaze was classified as a three out in the city’s five-grade system as it took fire fighters an hour to extinguish it, Reuters reported. — John Victor D. Ordoñez