THE SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened its 11th extension office in the country in Butuan City as part of expanding the corporate regulator’s presence in the southern Philippines.

“Choosing Butuan as the newest location for our extension office was an easy decision to make, as the high number of business name registrations in the area shows its potential to become a thriving business hub in the future,” SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said in a statement released on Monday.

The new SEC office is located at JC Aquino Training Center, JC Aquino Avenue, Barangay Libertad, and serves the Caraga Administrative Region, which has 7,158 registered corporations and partnerships. These were all previously under the jurisdiction of SEC’s extension office in Cagayan de Oro.

According to the SEC, the Butuan extension office was requested by the Regional Development Council of the Caraga Region and the Office of Agusan del Norte First District Representative Jose S. Aquino II.

“The establishment of the extension office aligns with the commission’s mandate to ensure the efficient delivery of public services and effective enforcement of laws concerning the capital market, financing and lending companies, and the overall corporate sector,” the SEC said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave