LISTED Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. has opened a new distribution center in Santa Rosa, Laguna, as part of its expansion strategy in Luzon.

“The significance of this new and modern warehouse transcends more than just logistics; it is the keystone of our ambitious plan to expand our Metro Store presence in Luzon,” Metro Retail Chief Operating Officer Manuel C. Alberto said in a statement on Thursday.

The new distribution center aims to ensure more communities have access to the company’s services and products while contributing to economic growth and job creation in the region, he added.

The three-hectare distribution center can handle up to 25,000 cases daily for both inbound and outbound processes, bringing its maximum throughput to 1.5 million cases monthly, the company said.

For future growth, the distribution center has a designated expansion area within a 10-hectare property to accommodate internal requirements and possible external partners.

“The distribution center is dedicated to strengthening Metro Retail’s supply chain and servicing its current network of stores, laying the groundwork for the company’s ambitious expansion plans in Luzon over the next five years,” the company said.

“This notable capacity effectively supports Metro Retail’s extensive network of stores across Luzon and the Visayas,” it added.

According to the company, the distribution center has a selective racking system capable of accommodating pallets up to five and seven high, with a total capacity of up to 20,000 pallet positions, 20 inbound and outbound docking areas equipped with dock levelers, and over 130 closed-circuit television cameras and several laser beam smoke detectors.

It is also equipped with solar-ready infrastructure as part of reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Metro Retail has 64 branches across Luzon and Visayas. Its store formats include Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, and Metro Value Mart.

On Thursday, Metro Retail shares rose by 0.69% or one centavo to P1.45 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave