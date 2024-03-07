PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will visit Germany and the Czech Republic next week, his office said on Thursday, a few days after his return to Manila from a back-to-back trip to Australia.

His trips to the two central European nations from March 11 to 15 “seek to strengthen bilateral relations,” the presidential palace said.

“The President will also meet with prominent business leaders to bolster trade and investment opportunities,” it added. Mr. Marcos will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

In the Czech Republic, he will meet with the four heads of the Czech government — President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and President of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

“The visits come at a significant juncture as the Philippines just celebrated the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations with the Czech Republic last year and will commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Germany this year,” the palace said.

Mr. Marcos, 66, has already made over 20 international trips since assuming office in June 2022.

About P1.408 billion has been allocated for his domestic and international travels in 2024, a 58% increase from just P893.57 million last year. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza