THE PHILIPPINE Justice secretary ordered prosecutors on Thursday to ensure an airtight case against the suspects in the abduction and killing of six Chinese nationals in a posh village in Muntinlupa City last October.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) prosecutors panel revealed the identity of the three primary suspects in the crime and found probable cause to indict them for charges of kidnapping, serious illegal detention, homicide, and car theft charges.

“Let’s bring to justice those responsible for these crimes,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a statement released by the DoJ.

The three Filipino suspects were released by the suspects in Laguna a day after their abduction. Meanwhile, only the bodies of four of the six Chinese victims have been found so far.

The three suspects are set to be tried before the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC). — Chloe Mari Hufana