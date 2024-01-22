THE BUREAU of Animal Industry (BAI) confirmed on Monday the detection of new cases of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in three towns of Occidental Mindoro.

In a statement by the Department of Agriculture (DA), it said that local government have begun surveillance, immediate depopulation of the infected hogs, and implement preventive culling around affected areas.

DA Spokesperson Arnel V. de Mesa said that blood samples send to the BAI confirmed seven cases in San Jose and five in Sta. Cruz, and two cases in the municipality of Rizal as of Jan. 17.

“Pig production in the Oriental Mindoro towns of Naujan and Calapan are now being strictly monitored due to previous ASF cases while the town of Baco is being monitored for the virus,” the DA said.

ASF cases in the area were first detected during the latter parts of the year.

It added that the BAI confirmed an outbreak on Jan. 12 after the reports of unusual swine deaths within several barangays in Sta. Cruz and San Jose.

“Under DA regulations, a town is placed under red zone even if only one barangay tests positive, restricting hog movement within the area,” it said. “Tighter mobility restrictions are imposed if two or more barangays test positive for the virus.”

The DA said that it is waiting for the request of LGUs to activate additional surveillance group and provide the indemnification of slaughtered hogs.

The agency pays P5,000 for each slaughtered hog affected by the ASF, it has a limit of 20 heads. — Adrian H. Halili