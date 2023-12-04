THE METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) intensified campaign against the illegal use of the exclusive bus lane of EDSA has reaped results, with improved compliance and only 29 violations recorded during the Monday morning rush hour.

“Last week, we have usually apprehended more or less 60 violators. But today, we have observed that there was minimal number of unauthorized vehicles entering the exclusive bus lane,” MMDA Assistant General Manager for Operations David Angelo R. Vargas said in a statement.

Citing the significant decrease in bus lane violators, Mr. Vargas said that the implementation of higher penalties appears to be an effective deterrent together with the consistent daily operations of MMDA personnel against erring motorists.

Meanwhile, he advised motorists to avoid the Christmas rush traffic, pointing out an expected 20% increase in vehicular volume during the holiday season.

In a separate advisory, the MMDA reiterated its implementation of the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or number coding scheme from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., from Monday to Friday, except on holidays.

Public utility vehicles, transport network vehicle services, motorcycles, garbage trucks, marked government vehicles, petroleum trucks, media-marked vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, and vehicles transporting perishable and/or essential goods are exempted from the coding scheme. — Jomel R. Paguian