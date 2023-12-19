THE MOVIE and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) issued on Tuesday a 14-day preventive suspension order for two Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) programs following the probe of their alleged broadcast violations.

MTRCB said the two programs Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa and Laban Kasama ang Bayan are under preventive suspension effective Dec. 18. During the 2-week suspension, the Board said it is expecting SMNI to address and rectify their alleged breach of broadcasting rules.

Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa faced suspension due to alleged death threats and the use of profane language by guests in two episodes aired in October and November.

On the other hand, Laban Kasama ang Bayan is being penalized over unverified claims by its hosts, Jeffrey L. Celiz and Lorraine Marie T. Badoy-Partosa, that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez spent P1.8 billion on travel expenses.

In Gikan sa Masa’s Oct. 10 episode, former president Rodrigo R. Duterte, who was a guest on the program, reportedly mentioned a threat against the life of Partylist Rep. France L. Castro. The lawmaker has filed a case against Mr. Duterte.

In a statement, Ms. Castro said: “Hopefully this marks the start of SMNI and the people behind it being made accountable. The authorities should look into the pattern and consistent red-tagging, terrorist-labeling for longer and more decisive measures.”

“This suspension is long overdue but at last now something has been done to curtail the constant red-tagging, spreading of disinformation, and threatening of individuals using these two shows as well as the network,” she added.

MTRCB said it unanimously decided to suspend Laban Kasama ang Bayan, while the majority voted for a suspension on Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa in its Dec. 13 Board meeting. — Jomel R. Paguian