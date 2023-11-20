A HOUSE of Representatives committee approved on Monday a measure that seeks to expand a voucher program that subsidizes tuition in private schools to include kindergarten and elementary pupils.

The House basic education culture panel passed an unnumbered substitute bill, that seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 8545, or the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GATSPE) Act, which also amended RA 6728.

At present, the voucher program covers high school students in private basic education schools, but the new measure seeks to extend the assistance to students at all levels.

“Circumstances and conditions have altered since the law was enacted more than 20 years ago,” Committee chairman and Pasig City Rep. Roman T. Romulo said in the explanatory note of one of its mother bills, House Bill No. 928.

Mr. Romulo noted that enrolment in private schools dropped during the pandemic due to the forbidding costs, forcing public schools to accommodate transferees from private schools.

Under the measure, the student-beneficiaries should only be Filipino citizens.

If enacted into law, the Department of Education (DepEd) must create a system that would allow students and parents to choose their preferred schools from a registry of participating schools, subject to availability of slots.

The DepEd must also establish and maintain a quality assurance system for participating schools based on students’ and schools’ performance, as well as distribution of priority subsidy for poor students. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz