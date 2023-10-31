THE BUREAU of Immigration (BI) issued a warning to the public on Tuesday against human traffickers recruiting workers for China, following the recent repatriation of five Filipinos who fell prey to overseas employment scams.

The bureau said the five overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were enticed by their recruiters to work in China even without securing required overseas employment visas.

The experience of the repatriates should serve as a warning to other Filipinos not to be enticed by promises of high-paying jobs from strangers and foreigners, said Immigration Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco.

“The best way to avoid these sad experiences is for you to go through the legal process that migrant workers should follow in applying for overseas jobs,” he said.

According to the BI, the victims were promised such jobs as hotel housekeepers, caretakers, private tutors, and household service workers.

The BI said that one of the female victims was made to pose as a housemaid by her recruiter to facilitate her departure to China.

“She was overworked and not properly compensated upon arrival in China. She ended up being imprisoned for 70 days after being arrested by Chinese authorities,” the BI said.

The repatriates arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, three of them arrived on Oct. 20 while the other two arrived on the following day. — Jomel R. Paguian