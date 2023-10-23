THE PHILIPPINES’ birth, death and marriage rates declined by 25.1%, 22.8%, and 33.2%, respectively, in the first four months of 2023 compared with the same period last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Monday.

Data from January to April showed a total of 327,176 new births, which are significantly lower than the 436,808 registered births in the same period in 2022.

Death statistics, on the other hand, were 174,597 for the same period this year as compared with the previous year’s 226,050.

For marriages, the count fell to 115,159 for a decline of a third of the 172,459 registered marriages in the same period last year.

All this year’s figures took into account registered births, deaths and marriages as of the cut-off date of June 30.

PSA data by the regions showed that Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon or Region 4-A) accounted for the most registered births in the given period at 52,605 or 16.1% of the total nationwide. This was followed by Central Luzon (Region 3) with 40,677 births for a 12.4% share of the total, and then Metro Manila (National Capital Region or NCR) with 30,279 births or 9.3% share.

For deaths, Calabarzon also topped the regions with 28,511 or 16.3% share of the total deaths in the country, followed by Central Luzon with 23,533 or 13.5% share, and Western Visayas with 18,262 (10.5%).

Again, Calabarzon logged the biggest number of recorded marriages at 20,358 or 17.7% share of the total tally in the Philippines, followed by Central Luzon with 16,548 or 14.4% share, and NCR with 12,946 or 11.2% share of the total.

The PSA vital statistics report is a consolidation of the data tallied from the city or municipal Civil Registrars, the PSA’s Provincial Statistical Offices, and the Office of the Civil Registrar General. — Abigail Marie P. Yraola