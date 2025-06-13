Wholesale price growth of construction materials in Metro Manila eased further in May, its slowest in three months, while retail price growth steadied, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday.

Based on preliminary data, the PSA showed that year-on-year growth of the construction materials wholesale price index (CMWPI) in the National capital region (NCR) cooled to 0.2% in May from 0.3% in April.

The May reading was significantly lower than the 0.6% growth posted in May 2024.

It was also the lowest year-on-year growth in three months, when February posted no annual growth.

Year to date, May CMWPI growth averaged 0.2%, significantly lower than the 0.9% growth a year earlier.

“The downtrend in the annual growth rate of the CMWPI was mainly caused by the slower annual increase of the concrete products index at 0.3% in May from 0.5% in the previous month,” the PSA said in the report.

Concrete products accounted for 45.7% of the index.

Slower growth was also recorded in tileworks: (2% in May from 3.6% in April), and electrical works (0.3% from 0.4%).

Meanwhile, the following commodities logged faster annual declines: fuels and lubricants (-4.7% form -4%), reinforcing steel (-0.9% from 0.6%), and cement (-1.5% from -1.4%).

On the other hand, stronger growth was recorded in the index of hardware (0.4% from 0.1%), doors, jambs, and steel casement (0.5% from 0.4%)., and PVC pipes (0.6% from 0%).

In a separate report by the PSA, the construction materials retail price index (CMRPI) steadied to 1% in May, from April and from a year earlier.

The May CMRPI outcome was the lowest in 14 months or since the 0.6% in March 2024.

In the five months to May, CMRPI in NCR averaged 1.1% from 1% in January-May 2024.

The CMRPI is based on 2012 constant prices, while the CMWPI is based on 2018 constant prices.

The PSA attributed the steady growth to slower annual increases in the following commodity groups: carpentry materials (0.1% in May from 0.4% in April), painting materials and related compounds (2.1% from 2.4%), plumbing materials (0.5% from 1.5%), and tinsmithry materials (1.3% from 1.5%).

Meanwhile, among the seven commodity groups in the CMRPI, masonry materials (1.1% from 0.6%) and miscellaneous construction materials (0.4% from 0.3%) posted faster annual growth.

Nicholas Antonio T. Mapa, senior economist at Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., said that he expects modest growth increases in building material prices, which reflects robust but subdued demand for construction activity.

“A further reduction in borrowing costs could help spur a rise in demand for construction projects and activity in the coming months,” he said in a Viber message.

In its April policy meeting, the central bank slashed borrowing costs by 25 basis points (bps), resuming its easing cycle. So far, the central bank has reduced key rates by a total of 100 bps since it began its easing cycle in August 2024. — Abigail Marie P. Yraola