MANILA ELECTRIC Co. (Meralco) assured the public within its franchise area to respond to any electricity service concerns during the upcoming 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections this month.

In a media release on Monday, the distribution utility said it has already inspected the electric facilities of about 3,000 polling and canvassing centers which include public schools and barangays halls, within its franchise area.

Meralco has also conducted maintenance activities for its distribution utilities (DUs) to ensure stable and reliable electricity service on Oct. 30 polls.

It has also trimmed trees and removed hazards that can obstruct power lines, as well as prepared more than 300 generator sets and nearly 800 flood lights on stand-by to address any unexpected power interruption.

“Meralco will be on alert 24/7 to respond to any distribution related problem until the conclusion of the election process. Our crews will be deployed in strategic locations across its franchise area and will be ready to address any possible problem on electricity service,” said Joe R. Zaldarriaga, spokesperson and vice president for corporate communications of Meralco.

The company reminded personnel who will run the polling and canvassing centers to refrain from plugging in unnecessary appliances to avoid “octopus wiring” which can lead to overloading.

Meanwhile, it also urged the public to refrain from using balloons, firecrackers, confetti, party poppers, and the like near overhead lines and facilities to avoid tripping and power interruptions.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera