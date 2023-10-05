TYPHOON JENNY (international name: “Koinu”) has slightly weakened as it left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, according to the state-run Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Despite this development, typhoon Signal No. 2 remained hoisted in the northern part of Batanes as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Signal No. 1 was also raised for the rest of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern portion of Apayao, northwestern portion of Cagayan, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA said that Jenny was last spotted 275 kilometers west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes while moving westward at 15 km per hour (kph). It packed maximum sustained winds slightly weakened to 140 kph with gustiness of up to 170 kph.

It will continue to enhance the southern monsoon, bringing moderate rains over the western portions of Luzon. — Adrian H. Halili