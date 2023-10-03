TYPHOON “JENNY” (International name: “Koinu”) has weakened as it passed through the northwestern part of the country on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the typhoon was last seen 325 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, but that wind Signal No. 2 remained over Batanes.

Its maximum sustained winds fell to 155 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 190 kph as it moved northwestward at 10 kph. PAGASA said that Jenny would continue to weaken due to the increasing dry air entrainment and vertical wind shear.

“Land interaction during its passage over the rugged terrain of southern Taiwan will further weaken the tropical cyclone,” PAGASA added.

As of early Tuesday evening, typhoon Signal No. 1 was retained in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, Apayao, the northeastern portion of Abra, the northern portion of Kalinga, and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA said that the typhoon would enhance the Southwest Monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao in the next three days.

At its current speed, Jenny is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Oct. 5.

The state weather agency also issued a gale warning along the seaboards of northern Luzon. This would bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of northern Aurora.

It warned operators of motor bancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea. — Adrian H. Halili