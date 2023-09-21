BAGUIO CITY — Homicide investigators said on Thursday they are following leads in the case of slain Abra lawyer, Maria Saniata Liwliwa G. Alzate, a day after the motorcycle used by the assailants in the Sept. 14 attack was found dumped in a ravine in Bangued town.

Brig. Gen. David K. Peredo, Jr., Cordillera police director, said the motorcycle was dumped 300 meters down the ravine close to a hotel on Casamata Hill, Zone 5, which is owned by a former mayor of Bangued.

Earlier, the victim’s husband, former Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge Raphiel F. Alzate, told investigators he did now know of any death threats received by his wife and bewailed what he perceived as police inaction in the case.

On Thursday, Mr. Peredo assured that while “there is still no definitive answers why the lady lawyer was killed,” his probers — along with the National Bureau of Investigation — have reviewed CCTV footage that can help lead them to identifying the killers. — Artemio M. Dumlao