BAGUIO CITY — In a swift move, newly appointed Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) General Manager (GM) Melchor S. Licobenis urging member-consumers to work for the cooperative’s franchise renewal, emphasizing the need to secure its operation for the next 50 years.

Officially named GM by the National Electrification Administration (NEA) task force on Nov. 8, Mr. Licoben’s appointment follows a three-year tumultuous leadership struggle and performance challenges marked by the suspension of the 10-member Beneco board and his own suspension as assistant GM for 45 days.

“The next order of the day would be the life of the cooperative for the next 50 years with a renewed franchise,” he said with Baguio Rep. Marques O. Go already filing House Bill 6145 for Beneco’s franchise renewal set to end in March 2028.

“We are very happy that finally, our fight for what is right came through,” Beneco employees union president Jefferd Monang said of the appointment of Mr. Licoben, who was described by NEA task force chairman Steve Cating as their number one choice. — Artemio M. Dumlao