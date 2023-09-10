THE PRESIDENTIAL Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) said on Sunday that it would help in the implementation of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), the government’s low-cost housing project.

“Our priority is to assist the national government in aiding the urban poor sector in all of their needs, especially with safe housing,” PCUP chairperson and chief executive officer Elpidio R. Jordan, Jr. said in a statement.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is the lead implementing agency for the 4PH, which has a proposed budget of P1.5 billion for next year.

Under the program, houses will be built in-city with a monthly amortization graduated to a lower amount to be affordable and accessible to the poor’s needs. Subsidy will range between P3,500 to P4,000.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar said the PCUP could help in ensuring the safe relocation process for housing beneficiaries.

The commission called this a “positive note,” adding that it is also launching its own banner programs for housing. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz