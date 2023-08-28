COTABATO CITY — Central Mindanao has settled 21 blood clan wars in predominantly Moro towns in Region 12, paving the way for an improved investment climate which, for decades, had been stunted by armed conflicts.

The latest rido or deep-seated hostility that raged for two years and exacted fatalities on both sides was settled last weekend between two rival blocs in the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in the adjoining towns of Pikit, Cotabato and Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur.

On Monday, Ronald Halid D. Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, noted how mediators from various sectors were involved in settling these conflicts across 63 Bangsamoro barangays in the region known as the Special Geographic Area-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (SGA-BARMM).

Mr. Torres expressed optimism that the development ushers in a favorable business climate, where there exists ease in attracting investors from outside the region to put up capital intensive agricultural projects in so-called SGA areas, which are suitable for large-scale propagation of Cavendish banana, palm oil, and short-term crops such as cassava, soybeans and hybrid corn.

Dr. Kadil M. Sinolinding, a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, said one factor that hastened the resolution of clan wars is the construction in recent months of public markets, barangay halls, municipal government buildings and police stations as part of management and peace-building initiatives. — John Felix M. Unson