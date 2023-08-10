COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P13 million worth of crystal meth from two suspected dealers, one of them a former member of the Moro National Liberation Front in Maimbung, Sulu in southern Philippines on Wednesday.

Christian O. Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 12, told reporters on Thursday the duo fell in a sting operation.

The suspects did not resist arrest when PDEA agents and local police frisked and cuffed them after they traded two kilos of crystal meth to operatives disguised as drug users.

Mr. Frivaldo said the operation was launched after local officials, among them members of the Sulu Provincial Peace and Order Council, reported the suspects’ drug trafficking activities. — John Felix M. Unson