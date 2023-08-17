BAGUIO CITY — Mountain Province policemen and intelligence agents from the Naval Intelligence Security Group-North Luzon seized an abandoned rebel encampment in the hinterland village of Suquib, Besao town on Wednesday.

Seized from the camp site were an M-16 rifle, a portable radio, five magazines for an M-14 rifle, assorted clothes, educational paraphernalia and flags of the New People’s Army (NPA) and their affiliate groups.

On Tuesday, Brig. Gen. David K. Peredo, Cordillera police director, said a rebel had surrendered to police in the village of Bantay, Paracelis, also in Mountain Province. For surrendering his long firearm, the rebel will receive benefits under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, he said. — Artemio A. Dumlao