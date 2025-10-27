BAYOMBONG, NUEVA VIZCAYA — Nueva Vizcaya Rep. Timothy Joseph E. Cayton has filed House Bill No. 4502, the Comprehensive and Expanded Protection of the Watersheds of Nueva Vizcaya Act, seeking stronger conservation and management of the province’s vital watersheds.

The measure identifies Nueva Vizcaya watersheds as among Watershed Protection Zones, banning destructive activities like logging and mining.

It also creates a Watershed Protection Monitoring Council to oversee rehabilitation, enforcement, and coordination with national agencies.

Mr. Cayton urged Congress to pass the bill swiftly, calling it a “necessary safeguard” for the headwaters supplying irrigation, homes, and hydropower to Cagayan Valley.

Meanwhile, the Dupax del Norte town council urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to file charges against a mining firm for alleged illegal tree cutting during a road project in Sitio Keon, Barangay Bitnong.

In Resolution No. 163, S-2025, the council cited violations of Presidential Decree No. 705 (Revised Forestry Code) after the local environment office found 16 trees damaged or cut without permits, including two felled by chainsaw while a cutting application was still pending.

Vice Mayor Ric Ronelson D. Asuncion said the move shows the town’s commitment to protect its forests. “We must protect our natural resources for future generations,” he said, urging DENR to act swiftly on the case. — Artemio A. Dumlao