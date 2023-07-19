BAGUIO CITY — Team Lakay fighters proved they have more into their arsenal aside from striking after nine of its 12 athletes bagged gold medals including five silvers and four bronze at the close of the 2023 Pan Asian BJJFP Gi and No Gi International Open held last Saturday at the Ayala Malls Circuit.

Carlo Von Bumina-ang and Nahuel Gandolfi took home two gold medals apiece to lead Team Lakay with Bumina-ang bagging the top mint in the 73 kilograms and Absolute division while Gandolfi topped the No Gi under 73.5kg and the No Gi Absolute while adding another silver in the Gi under 76kg division.

“We have proven competitive, even in grappling,” said Coach Mark Sangiao who went straight to the venue after returning from Thailand with Carlos Alvarez.

Mr. Alvarez pulled off a D’Arce choke submission victory in the second round against Iranian Sadegh Ghasemi in ONE Championship’s ONE Friday Fights 25 in Thailand.

Other gold medalists for the squad include Joris Jonker (85.5kg) and Jaybe Ban-eg (79.5kg).

SEAG kickboxing gold medalist Jean Claude Saclag also took home a gold medal in the 67.5kg while Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, who is currently preparing for his August 4 fight went home with the top mint in the 73.5kg division.

“Coach Stephen Kamphuis actually said to us after the competition that Team Lakay did well,” added Mr. Sangiao.

Indian national Ayan Ekef, who has been cross training with Team Lakay for almost a month in preparation for his international MMA bout on Aug. 5 where he will be representing India, also snatched a gold in the Juvenile Boys 61.5kg.

ONE Warriors Series winner Adonis Sevillino also came home with a silver in the 73.5kg together with Conan Adegawa (61.5kg) while Jared Almazan took home a silver in the 67.5kg and a bronze in the Absolute division.

John Ira Barrientos, of San Fernando Team Lakay won a bronze in the 61.5kg as Firoz Khan also snatched a bronze in the 85.5 kg division.

The 2023 Pan Asian BJJFP Gi and No Gi International Open is the first and largest Jiu Jitsu International Competition in Asia since 2005 outside of the IBJJFP Asian Open.

This year’s event has all divisions up to Masters 4, male, female, children and junior divisions. — Artemio A. Dumlao