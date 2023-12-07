BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) has turned over agricultural machinery worth over P105 million to Ilocos Norte province.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. led the handover of rice production machines, post-harvest facilities, and coconut processing equipment to farmers cooperatives and groups last Dec. 1 at the Ilocos Norte Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Center in Laoag City.

“We’re very grateful. We know the need for mechanization in Ilocos Norte,” said Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc as he cited the significance of using technology in improving agricultural yield and increasing the profits of farmers of garlic, native shallots, and mangoes, in the province.

Funded by the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program and the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan Shared Processing Facility (CFIDP) of PhilMech, the farm mechanization project aims to enhance the efficiency of farm operations, reduce production costs, and minimize post-harvest losses. — Artemio A. Dumlao