THE HOUSE of Representatives expelled on Wednesday Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr. for “disorderly behavior,” citing his continued absence without permission in Congress.

With 265 yes votes, zero no votes, and three abstentions, the lawmakers adopted Committee Report No. 717 of the House Ethics and Privileges panel.

“The main basis for this recommendation is his continuous absence without leave in the House of Representatives by his persistent pursuit of political asylum in Timor Leste,” House ethics panel chairman, party-list Rep. Felimon M. Espares, told the plenary.

Mr. Espares said Mr. Teves violated Section 141 of the House rules or the Code of Conduct.

The committee also reprimanded Mr. Teves for a video posted in his Facebook page showing him dancing only in undergarments, “which reflects discredit on the House of Representatives and diminishes the stature of the position,” Mr. Espares said.

“As a public officer and legislator, Rep. Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr. is held to higher ethical standards especially when the acts… violates the very same laws our Congress has arduously passed,” he added.

The committee also said it considered the government’s terrorist designation of Mr. Teves in its decision, drawing a negative reaction from his camp.

In a statement, Mr. Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand S. Topacio said: “The final recommendation shows that there was never a bona fide intention to consider the evidence in favor of Mr. Teves.”



The Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) designated Mr. Teves and 11 others as terrorists under Resolution No. 43 issued on August 1.

Prosecutor General Benedicto A. Malcontento reiterated on Tuesday that murder charges have been filed against Mr. Teves for three killings that happened in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Meanwhile, the committee report mentioned that the Office of the Secretary General has not received any request for travel authority or any extension from Mr. Teves since its expiration in March 2023.

Although Mr. Teves never publicly disclosed his whereabouts, the Department of Justice said in May that he had sought asylum in Timor Leste.

Mr. Teves has repeatedly sought to justify his refusal to go home by citing supposed threats to his life. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz