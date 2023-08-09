THE SUPREME COURT (SC) has annulled Zamboanga del Norte Rep. Romeo M. Jalosjos, Jr.’s election last year, as it ordered the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to proclaim Robert T. Uy instead.

In a statement on Wednesday, the tribunal said Comelec had abused his discretion after it suspended Mr. Uy’s confirmation as congressman due to an appeal filed by Mr. Jalosjos.

“The court said the suspension of proclamation of a winning candidate is not a matter which the Comelec can dispose of motu proprio or on its own without a formal request from another party,” it said.

“In granting the petitions, the Supreme Court held that public policy dictates that candidates receiving the highest votes should be proclaimed without unnecessary delay.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez