PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed Philippine Army commanding general Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), according to the presidential palace.

He would replace General Andres Centino, who is set to be appointed presidential adviser on the West Philippine Sea, the palace said in a statement.

Mr. Brawner Jr. served as the commanding general of the Philippine Army, a post that he took in December 2021.

He graduated No. 2 in the Philippine Military Academy Makatao Class of 1989 and has since served the military in various capacities for 34 years now, the palace said.

Mr. Brawner also served as commandant of cadets in the Philippine Military Academy where he, according to the palace, “played an important role in the total eradication of hazing and maltreatment in the Cadet Corps.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos Jr. also appointed lawyer Vigor Mendoza as assistant secretary of the Transportation department. He will head the Land Transportation Office (LTO).