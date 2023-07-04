A LAWMAKER is pressing for the passage of a measure that would extend the term of village and youth council officers to five years from the current three years, following a Supreme Court (SC) ruling that voided a law suspending this year’s village and youth council elections.

The High Court’s decision recognized “the legal practicality and necessity of proceeding” with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October but struck the constitutionality of a law that takes away the right of citizens to a “geniune periodic elections.”

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez, on the other hand, said it would be unfair for those who will be elected in October as they would be serving a shorter term in office.

The SC, in its decision last week, set village and youth council elections every first Monday of December starting in 2025.

“Let’s give all of those to be voted this year and succeeding elections a uniform term of office of five years, instead of those to be voted in October having a two-year tenure and those to be elected in 2025 enjoying three years,” Mr. Rodriguez said in a statement.

House Bill No. 7123 would amend Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code. Under the current law, village and youth council officials serve a three-year term.

Mr. Rodriguez, also the House constitutional amendments panel chairman, said a three-year term for village and youth council leaders “is too short a time for the unity and stability in barangay leadership and affairs.”

In a news briefing last week, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri expressed openness to amend the Local Government Code to extend the term of village and youth council officers.

“There are complaints that three years [for village and youth council officers] is too short,” Mr. Zubiri said, citing the lack of continuity for officers to implement projects because of their short term.

The bill is pending at the House committee on local government.

Mr. Rodriguez said extending the term of youth council and village officers would “ensure stability in the barangay level,” and the completion of their programs. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz