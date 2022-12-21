THE UNITED States Embassy in Manila allayed concerns raised by opposition lawmakers on US-funded biolaboratories in the Philippines, saying the American government is only providing support to the agricultural department, which operates these facilities.

John Groch, acting spokesperson of the embassy, said the US government, through the United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), extended funding and technical training to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“DTRA has built, equipped, and trained Philippine government personnel to run laboratories that detect, monitor, and prevent the spread of animal diseases, but the laboratories are run by the Department of Agriculture,” he said in a Viber message late Tuesday.

Mr. Groch added that such partnerships are pursued upon invitation of the host government.

“As with other US partnerships with the Department of Agriculture, United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency provides support at the invitation of the Philippine government.”

The House minority bloc on Tuesday filed House Joint Resolution No. 16 seeking an investigation on the DA’s biolaboratories funded by the US government, including a $ 643,000 animal-disease diagnostic laboratory by the DTRA, an agency under the US Department of National Defense.

Mr. Groch said the resolution is “a matter for the Philippine legislature.”

The DA has yet to respond to a request for comment. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz