ALMOST 8,500 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Davao Region have received assistance from the government in the first four months of the year, according to a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official.

“For this year we would like to highlight that we have an annual target of 27,000 MSMEs assisted. As of April, we have assisted 8,496 or 31% of the total, with different interventions given,” DTI-Davao information officer Jenny Grace M. Mendoza said at the Habi at Kape media forum.

She said the assistance programs vary from free seminars on entrepreneurship, product development training, and developing labels and packaging, among others.

“Because we believe that we should not only focus on production but on promotion and marketing. We have several MSMEs in Davao Region who have graduated, meaning they have entered the export market,” she said.

MSMEs are enterprises with a capitalization of up to P100 million.

The DTI has also set up 53 Negosyo Centers in the region, which covers Davao City and the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Davao de Oro.

Ms. Mendoza said these Negosyo Centers have conducted 300 training sessions from January to April, covering topics such as development of entrepreneurial skills, improving productivity, government regulations, financing, and technical demonstrations. — Maya M. Padillo