THE NEW police chief is not planning an immediate organizational revamp even as he assumes the post amid a controversy linking high-ranking cops in the illegal drug trade.

New appointments and changes in the Philippine National Police (PNP) would be based on merits and the moral ascendancy of its members, Philippine National Police chief Benjamin C. Acorda said in a news briefing on Tuesday streamed live on Facebook.

He said the promotion of police officers “will be done based on the policies and guidelines, based on merit, ability, and of course moral ascendancy of our officers.”

“This will be the basic set of qualifications that the Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board (SOPB) will set,” he said.

“This SOPB will be empowered to make sure that no policies are violated and also the candidates are scrutinized,” he added.

Mr. Acorda formally assumed his post on Monday, vowing to serve with transparency, dignity and professionalism.

He replaced Rodolfo S. Azurin, Jr., who reached the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Monday.

Mr. Acorda’s appointment came weeks after 49 policemen were found to have committed lapses in connection with the Oct. 8, 2022 drug bust where 990 kilos of crystal meth worth P6.7 billion were seized from a lending firm owned by a dismissed anti-narcotics officer.

In January, Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. of the Interior and Local Government department, which has supervisory control over the police force, asked hundreds of high-ranking officers to file a courtesy resignation to cleanse their ranks of the “deep infection” of the illegal drug trade.

A five-man panel is undertaking an evaluation of the officers.

At the Tuesday briefing, Mr. Acorda said his marching orders during his command conference with the police force were to address illegal drugs, insurgency, and scalawags.

The new PNP chief urged commanders to treat all PNP personnel with respect.

He said upholding transparency is the best way to gain public trust. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza