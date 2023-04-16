THE LAND Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Sunday that holders of five- and 10-year driver’s licenses are no longer required to get medical clearances in between the period of issuance and renewal.

“There’s no empirical data saying that the periodic medical examination could prevent road crashes,” LTO Chief Jose Arturo M. Tugade said in a statement.

“For licensees who will be issued a five-year validity driver’s license and 10-year validity driver’s licenses, the medical examination shall only be required 60 days prior to or on the specified renewal date,” he added.

The policy adjustment is contained in a directive amending LTO Memorandum Circular 2021-2285 or the “Supplemental Implementing Rules and Regulations” of Republic Act 10930.

Under the 2021 memo, a medical exam is required on the third year of a five-year license, and on the fourth and seventh years for a 10-year license.

For Filipino migrants, they will be required to undergo a medical examination upon return before they could drive in the country.

“For Filipino driver’s license holders who are working or are living abroad, they will be required to undergo a medical examination within 30 days upon their arrival in the Philippines before they are allowed to drive in the country,” LTO said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile