THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it signed a partnership with the Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) for a program that will allow Guimaras mangoes to be delivered by mail.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DTI said it signed a memorandum of understanding with PHLPost in Guimaras for a direct ordering system for the island’s mangoes.

“This initiative establishes a direct ordering system for fresh Guimaras mangoes, sourced directly from the Guimaras Mango Growers and Producers Cooperative,” the DTI said.

“Leveraging digital convenience, customers can place orders by scanning a QR code featured on promotional materials. This innovative approach creates a seamless link between producers and consumers,” it added.

PHLPost’s role will be to provide last-mile delivery services to ensure that the mangoes arrive fresh.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said the program is expected to earn a fair price for their mangoes.

PHLPost will offer a fixed shipping rate of P470 for deliveries to anywhere within the National Capital Region.

Apart from the partnership with PHLPost, the DTI said that it also partnered with Airspeed for logistics and with Shopee and LBC Express to bring Guimaras mangoes into the e-commerce system.

“This convergence of logistics, digitalization, and global promotion — facilitated by the DTI and driven by strong local partnerships — marks a significant chapter in the story of Guimaras mangoes,” the DTI said.

“By removing market barriers and creating value-added opportunities, the DTI reaffirms its commitment to empowering micro, small and medium enterprises, modernizing agriculture-based industries, and delivering prosperity to the countryside,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile