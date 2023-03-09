THE BANGSAMORO election code, a key legislation for the autonomous region in-transition in southern Philippines, was unanimously approved late Wednesday by legislators and immediately signed into law by the chief minister.

“This is the fourth priority code that we have enacted; let us build on this positive momentum to finish the remaining priority codes and other important legislation as soon as possible,” Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim said following the signing ceremony.

The Bangsamoro Electoral Code, or Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 35, was approved by 64 members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), a set of officials appointed by the national government serving as members of the region’s parliament.

In a statement on Thursday, the BTA said the final version of the electoral code that underwent region-wide consultations “will encourage the formation of genuinely principled political parties in the Bangsamoro region.”

Under the code, a regional political party must have at least 10,000 members who are residents and registered voters. Members should also come from different provinces and cities, with the party having chapters in these localities within the Bangsamoro territory.

A Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO) will be established, which will be under the direct control and supervision of the national Commission on Elections. The BEO will handle all electoral activities in the region.

The code also provides that the Bangsamoro Parliament will be composed of 80 members with 50% party representatives, 40% district representatives, and 10% sectoral representatives.

The first election for parliament members is scheduled in 2025, alongside the national mid-term elections.

The list of pending priority legislation includes those on local governance, revenue, and indigenous peoples’ rights. — Marifi S. Jara