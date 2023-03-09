FLOOD-CONTROL projects in three major river basins in central and southern Philippines are being assessed under a study financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which will be the basis for planning the structures that will protect vulnerable communities.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said these flood risk management projects are in the Allah River in South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Maguindanao; Ilog-Hilabangan River in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental; and Aklan River in Aklan.

“Towards the end of this contract with consulting firms, we will have the Flood Risk Management Master Plan and Feasibility Study for the smooth implementation of these three flood-control projects in Visayas and Mindanao,” DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said.

The department said project consultants have started field reconnaissance, data collection, field survey and investigation, and the inception report was submitted Feb. 21.

The master plan is expected to be completed by mid-January 2024 while the feasibility study will be submitted six months later.

“We will be closely monitoring the study so that we can come up with the appropriate structural and non-structural measures that can mitigate flooding and other damages caused by the overflowing of these major waterways that result to massive flooding and devastation in vulnerable communities,” Mr. Sadain said.