by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday lambasted the conspirators behind graft-ridden flood control projects, saying they should be ashamed for pocketing public funds while Filipinos lost their homes, and warned that they would face legal charges.

“Sa mga nakikipagsabwatan upang kunin ang pondo ng bayan at nakawin ang kinabukasan ng ating mamamayan—mahiya naman kayo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino [To those who conspired in seizing the nation’s funds and steal the future of our people—have the decency to feel ashamed before your fellow Filipinos],” Mr. Marcos said during the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives in Quezon City.

Mr. Marcos admitted that many of these flood control projects are flawed, substandard, or even ghost projects. These findings came after his inspection of areas affected by the recent tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong.

“Huwag na po tayong magkunwari. Alam naman ng madla na may raket sa mga proyekto [Let’s stop pretending. The public knows there are shady dealings behind these projects],” Mr. Marcos said.

To prevent the corrupt practice from happening again, the chief executive ordered the immediate submission of a list of all flood control projects from all regions of the country that were completed in the last three years.

Once the lists have been received, the Regional Project Monitoring Committee, a multi-sectoral body that oversees government development projects, will examine the projects and flag anomalies such as unfinished and ghost projects.

Mr. Marcos added that the audit and performance review of the flood projects will be made publicly available for transparency.

“Sa mga susunod na buwan, makakasuhan ang lahat ng lalabas na may sala mula sa imbestigasyon, pati na ang mga kasabwat na kontratista sa buong bansa [In the coming months, everyone found guilty through the investigation—including accomplice contractors across the country—will face charges.],” Mr. Marcos said.

A day before Mr. Marcos’ fourth SONA, Senator Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson flagged the government’s flood control projects, alleging that roughly ₱1 trillion of the nearly ₱2 trillion allocated since 2011 may have been lost to corruption.

Other senators—Juan Miguel F. Zubiri and Joseph Victor G. Ejercito—likewise criticized the program for lacking an integrated flood master plan. Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV has urged the Senate to initiate an investigation into the government’s flood control efforts.

A warning to lawmakers?

Filipino lawyer and Senior Research Fellow at the Ateneo Policy Center Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco said Mr. Marcos’ remarks appeared to address lawmakers profiteering from flood control projects.

“This warning seems to be directly addressed to lawmakers, specifically dynastic lawmakers who profit from these flood control projects,” Mr. Yusingco told BusinessWorld via Messenger.

“But to stay true to his commitment to prosecute everyone behind the corruption, the President must appoint the right person as the new Ombudsman—someone who will not be afraid to go after political dynasties, someone who has the wherewithal to overcome partisan politics,” he added.

If the President appoints someone who does not meet these standards, the SONA is just an empty threat, and Gen Z and Millennial voters will make him pay in 2028, he added.