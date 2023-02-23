THE PHILIPPINES’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has denounced North Korea for testing missiles which “provoke tension and undermine peace and stability” in the region and globally.

“The Philippines condemns the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on 18 Feb. 2023 by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as well as the other ballistic missile tests,” the DFA said in a statement Wednesday evening.

North Korea has fired more than one long-range missile off the waters of Japan as a threat against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

Japanese government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno has said no damage have been reported from the missile, which landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“The Philippines reiterates its call for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to immediately put a stop to these missile tests, comply with UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolutions and resort to diplomacy and peaceful dialogue with the Republic of Korea,” the DFA said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan